'The Hurler: A Campion's Tale' longlisted for 8 IFTA Awards

'The Hurler: A Campion's Tale' has been longlisted for 8 Irish Film and Television Academy Awards.

The movie stars Waterford's Tony Kelly as the main character, Gar Campion. As well as starring in the comedy, Kelly also wrote and directed the film.

According to IMDb, the movie follows Ireland's most notorious amateur sports star as he becomes the first man in history to fail a test for PEDs. He then agrees to coach the country's worst team to try and rebuild his shattered reputation.

The film was shortlisted in the following categories:

Best Film

Director – Tony Kelly

Screenplay – Tony Kelly

Lead Actor – Tony Kelly

Lead Actress – Elva Trill

Supporting Actor – Sophie Vavasseur

Supporting Actor – Jon Kenny

Supporting Actor – John Morton.

The well-known Waterford performer took to his social media to share the news.

In a post on Facebook, Kelly said "Hugely exciting to announce that our little film, The Hurler, has been Long Listed for 8 IFTAs for the 2024 edition of the awards.

"To even get this far is mind-blowing. A 10+ year journey, finally being released across 25 screens on general release, a 6-week cinema run, it’s about to be released in all English-speaking countries on Streaming services in 2024, all done completely independently and, quite frankly, on a shoestring budget.

He added: "I (and all of us) realise what a long shot it is to get off the Long List and into the nominations but, like everything else on this journey, we have to try.

"If you’re an IFTA member we’d all love you to give this film a watch and consider us when you’re voting."

