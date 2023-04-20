The Reg in Waterford voted Ireland's Best Employer

The Reg in Co. Waterford has been voted Ireland's Best Food and Drink Employer at the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Awards.

The ceremony took place at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin last night.

It celebrates businesses that demonstrate a committment to making the tourism industry an appealing and rewarding place to work.

Waterford wasn't the only South East county to see success at the awards though with The Hoban Hotel in Kilkenny voted as the Best Employer in the 'Ireland's Ancient East' category.

Speaking from the event, Fáilte Ireland CEO, Paul Kelly, said:

“Tourism has an unparalleled track record of providing a diverse range of employment opportunities in communities the length and breadth of the country. The inaugural Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Awards are a celebration of the businesses who have set the industry standard for employee engagement and workplace culture in the tourism sector. These Employer Excellence awards will help drive a further improvement in the both the quality and the perception of careers in the tourism sector"

Over 170 tourism businesses registered to participate in the Fáilte Ireland programme which launched in September 2022.

As part of the programme, a survey was conducted with staff of participating businesses, which gave them the chance to highlight the strengths of their workplace, along with areas for further development.

Fáilte Ireland is now supporting these businesses to implement actions identified in their survey to further enhance employee engagement.

The winning businesses were chosen based on this employee feedback.

The 11 winners are:

Best Employer – Outstanding: Sandhouse Hotel – Co. Donegal

Sandhouse Hotel – Co. Donegal Best Employer - Wild Atlantic Way: Trident Hotel Kinsale, Co. Cork

Trident Hotel Kinsale, Co. Cork Best Employer - I reland’s Hidden Heartlands: The Lakeside Hotel, Co. Clare

The Lakeside Hotel, Co. Clare Best Employer - Ireland’s Ancient East: The Hoban Hotel Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny

The Hoban Hotel Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny Best Employer - Dublin: Big Bus Dublin, Co. Dublin

Big Bus Dublin, Co. Dublin Best Employer - Attraction: EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Dublin

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Dublin Best Employer - Food and Drink: The Reg, Co. Waterford

The Reg, Co. Waterford Best Employer - Hotel Group: Prem Group, Co. Dublin

Prem Group, Co. Dublin Best Employer - Large Business: The River Lee Hotel, Co. Cork

The River Lee Hotel, Co. Cork Best Employer - Medium Business : Aspect Hotel Dublin Parkwest, Co. Dublin

: Aspect Hotel Dublin Parkwest, Co. Dublin Best Employer - Small Business: Cahernane House Hotel Co. Kerry

Tourism businesses who are interested in joining Fáilte Ireland’s Employer Excellence programme can find out more at here.

