The Shona Project receives European Award for exceptional achievement

The Shona Project has been awarded the European Citizens’ Prize which recognises exceptional achievements by people and groups in the EU.

The Waterford-based organisation received the award from the European Parliament just this morning.

Speaking to Beat News from the Canary Islands, The Project's founder, Tammy Darcy, says it is a "bittersweet" moment.

After losing Shona earlier this year, she says it's been a "tough year."

"She never actually knew that The Shona Project existed in her name and we've created this huge impact so it's kind of bittersweet, all the big things are bittersweet at the moment, reminding us that she isn't here, but she would be really, really proud for sure," Tammy said.

The organisation was nominated jointly by Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan and Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus.

They recognised the stellar work The Shona Project has undertaken to build a network of young women and host discussions on a massive range of issues facing young women in Ireland today, from period poverty to racism to the pressures of social media.

A panel of MEPs then singled out The Shona Project’s SHINE Festival, which hosted thousands of young students over two days across the country in October last year, for the Parliament’s highest honour.

The festival brought together thousands of young women around International Day of the Girl at both an in-person event in Dublin and a live stream into school gyms and sports halls around the country.

The festival focused on careers, body positivity, activism and health, women in sport and women in STEM.

A series of videos also paid homage to the late Vicky Phelan, who became a role model following her campaign for cervical cancer victims.

The Shona Project was launched in September 2016 by Waterford woman Tammy Darcy and is named after her sister.

The project has worked with over 100,000 teenage girls all over Ireland and has distributed over 60,000 free copies of its “Survival Handbook for Girls” to individuals and schools since it was founded.

The European Citizen’s Prize rewards projects run by citizens and organisations demonstrating cooperation, mutual understanding and the promotion of European common values and fundamental rights.

Speaking from Brussels, MEP Grace O’Sullivan said “I cannot overstate just how happy I am to learn today that The Shona Project’s SHINE Festival has won this EU award. It is testament to the work and dedication of Tammy Darcy and the whole Shona Project team who put together an amazing festival for young women and girls across Ireland. I look forward to the awards ceremony in Brussels in November.”

