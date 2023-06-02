There's a French food festival coming to Waterford this June Bank Holiday weekend

The countdown is on for the arrival French Food and Music Village that will take over Cathedral Square in Waterford City this Sunday, June 4.

The festival, which will also be hitting New Ross Co. Wexford on Monday, June 5th will feature French food and drinks by producers from Normandy along with French music performed from a solar-powered music bus.

And yes, there will be free samples aplenty. Who could possibly say no to free cheese?

The festival will kick off in Waterford from noon and run until 7 pm before moving to the Quayside of New Ross the following day from 11 am to 6 pm.

The Normandy food trucks will arrive en masse to serve up tasty sweet and savoury dishes with tastings on offer all day long. Chez l’Couz marries the finest Normandy beef with creamy camembert and Neufchâtel cheese served up in a soft bun. Grignot’Malin will be serving up traditional French crêpes filled with cheese and more. And who can resist dessert, especially when it’s Caravanille preparing delicious fresh brioches topped with Normandy delicacies?

A Normandy Sweet Treats Tasting will also be on offer with Cara-Meuh, La Maison Du Biscuit cakes, Jeannette Madeleines, Caramel De Pommes Dieppois apple spread and more. If cheese is your preferred option then the best of the world is in store for you, with a cheese tasting ticking off the classics like Camembert, Neufchatel and Isigny Mimolette, crowned the best cheese in the world this year! Visitors will also have the opportunity to bring some home, thanks to cheese vendor La Dégusterie.

Traditional brews will also be on offer and visitors can enjoy a cider-tasting experience with Cidrerie de la Brique where visitors can journey from the traditional methods through to styles defining the future. Or why not get into the Bank Holiday spirit and chance a Calvados tasting Chateau du Breuil and Busnel apple brandies. La Mont Vinette, a bar in a vintage caravan will also be offering samples of their unique and authentic Normandy cocktails.

A demo stage will see a schedule of fabulous Normandy chefs cook up traditional and innovative cuisine including ‘Escalope à la Normande’, Teurgoule rice pudding along with the universally loved brioche. Totally free-to-attend Masterclasses will be held throughout the day with sampling some of Normandy’s best exports available plus a family-friendly crepe demonstration activity will be showcased each afternoon.

Joining the food and drinks producers are the Normandy Tourist Board who are keen to build upon the historic Norman connections and to share the heritage and cultural offerings available in picturesque Normandy.

The Normandy Food Tour is a free-to-attend family-friendly event with live music, free cookery demos, tasting opportunities and more. See Normany Foood Tour for more details.

