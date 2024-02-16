Play Button
Tractor tailbacks: Major traffic disruption expected in Waterford tonight

Tractor tailbacks: Major traffic disruption expected in Waterford tonight
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Major traffic disruption is expected in Waterford city this evening when up to 100 tractors are expected to take part in a farmers' protest.

The convoy of tractors from Waterford, New Ross and south Kilkenny is due to converge and cross Rice Bridge from 8pm and proceed down the main quay in the city.

Organisors have met with Gardai, who will be monitoring the situation.

The protest is being led by the Irish Farmer’s Association and is being held to highlight concerns that farmers have with the way their industry is being treated.

The plan – at present – is that the protest will be over BEFORE the end of the Waterford FC – Shelbourne match which is on at the Regional Sports Centre, kicking off at 7.45pm.

More details on the route planned by the farmers will be disclosed in the morning.

The IFA say they have stewards organised for the protest.

Reporting by Damien Tiernan

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

