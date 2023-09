There are traffic delays in Waterford due to a two-car collision that occurred within the last hour.

Gardaí and two ambulances are at the scene, but it's understood injuries are very minor.

The crash happened outside the Cove Bar on the Dunmore Road.

Gardaí have told Beat News that they hope traffic will be cleared shortly.

More to follow...

