Play Button
Play Button
Waterford News

Tramore's iconic Grand Hotel to be transformed into boutique hotel

Tramore's iconic Grand Hotel to be transformed into boutique hotel
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Originally published by Dymhna Nugent for WLR FM

A boutique destination hotel is what the new owner of Tramore's Grand Hotel is aiming to create in what will be a massive boost to Waterford tourism.

The hotel's new owner, James Frisby of Frisby Homes, says that his aim is to offer a 100-bed hotel with a spa, restaurant and bar area.

Mr Frisby expects plans to be lodged with the council's planning office within two months.

Advertisement

He says the hotel will rely on the views offered of Tramore beach but adds that the building needs considerable work.

Advertisement

It has been empty since 2014, but architects had been examining the building as early as last week.

A derelict site notice was issued in 2018 after the council had been unable to get in touch with the owner, Chinese businessman Guo Qing Wu.

Frisby Homes is currently working on two Waterford projects - Deerpark and Knightswood.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man (32) charged with the murder of Natalie McNally

 By Beat News
News 2

Community in shock after 4-year-old girl mauled to death by dog at home

 By Robbie Byrne
News 3

Couple abandon baby at Ryanair check-in desk to avoid additional seat fee

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement