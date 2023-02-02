Tramore's iconic Grand Hotel to be transformed into boutique hotel

Originally published by Dymhna Nugent for WLR FM

A boutique destination hotel is what the new owner of Tramore's Grand Hotel is aiming to create in what will be a massive boost to Waterford tourism.

The hotel's new owner, James Frisby of Frisby Homes, says that his aim is to offer a 100-bed hotel with a spa, restaurant and bar area.

Mr Frisby expects plans to be lodged with the council's planning office within two months.

Advertisement

Coffee Room, Grand Hotel, Tramore, Co. Waterford. c1947 pic.twitter.com/YXts8GbkIg — Martin Whelan (@mairtinofaolain) December 30, 2021

He says the hotel will rely on the views offered of Tramore beach but adds that the building needs considerable work.

Advertisement

It has been empty since 2014, but architects had been examining the building as early as last week.

A derelict site notice was issued in 2018 after the council had been unable to get in touch with the owner, Chinese businessman Guo Qing Wu.

Frisby Homes is currently working on two Waterford projects - Deerpark and Knightswood.