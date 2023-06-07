Tributes pour in following sudden passing of young Waterford GAA player

Tributes are being paid across the Waterford GAA and soccer communities following the sudden passing of Jake Chambers.

The University of Limerick student, who played for Tallow GAA as part of their Junior Panel, passed away on Tuesday, June 6.

A passionate member of his local club, Jake togged out for Tallow as recently as May 25 last in a 3-15 to 1-12 win against Ballysaggart.

Taking to social media, Tallow GAA said: "The community of Tallow has once again been struck numb by the sad and untimely passing of a young man.

"On behalf of Tallow GAA, we wish to offer our sincere condolences to the family and wide circle of friends of Jake Chambers. Jake was part of our junior panel and played a staring role at wing back against Mellary last week."

Local Labour councillor John Pratt has also expressed his condolences, describing Jake as a "lovely soul" who he "had travelled to Tallow matches with many times."

A fervent soccer fan, Jake's beloved boyhood club, Brideview United, also penned a fitting tribute to the young man that touched on his achievements with them.

"Brideview United were shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Jake Chambers. We would like to express our deepest sympathies to his parents, brothers, sisters and friends. Jake had transferred to Valley Rangers early this season but had played for Brideview all the way up through the schoolboys, progressed to the first division side and then to the premier.

"His first goal for the club was in a 5-1 win over Valley Rangers and followed up with another against Inch in a season that was curtailed by Covid 19 but not before the team captured the Tony Bolger Cup. The following season he was involved with the team that won all five competitions and scored four goals throughout the season with one of them being in the final when Brideview beat Valley Rangers 3-1."

In a sign of solidarity with Jake's family and friends, Tallow's GAA clubhouse will be open from 6 pm and 9 pm today (June 7) for a candlelight vigil to "let them know that they are not alone at this difficult time."

Funeral details have not been confirmed at this stage.

