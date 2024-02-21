Tributes pour in for young crash victim from Waterford

A young girl who lost her life earlier this week in a road traffic collision in Waterford has been named locally as Katie Houlihan.

The 21-year-old died on Monday evening (February 19) in a single-vehicle traffic collision that happened on the R685 at Quillia in Tramore, County Waterford.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Katie's death notice reads:

Advertisement

"Beloved daughter of Liz and Richie. Loving sister of Natalie and Aíne, adored granddaughter of Kay Taylor and of Paddy and Breda Houlihan and predeceased by her grandfather Billy Taylor. Treasured niece of Darrin, Adeline, Damien, Jason, Elaine, and Gerry, much loved cousin of Billy and Toby. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by our dearest Andrew and her extended family, friends, and neighbours."

Tributes have been pouring in for the young woman on rip.ie, with one comment saying she had a "heart of gold" and that she "adored her dogs and all animals".

Another comment said "Katie was an amazing friend and always so supportive. She always stood up for what she believed in, her big heart and caring nature has had a huge impact on many of us. Sending love to her family and friends, Katie will be missed by all."

Katie's funeral will take place on Friday (23rd February) in the Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford at 11.00 am, followed by private family cremation in the Island Crematorium Cork.

Advertisement

The family has asked for no flowers but donations to the R.N.L.I.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.