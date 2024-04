Two men in their 40s and 50s were taken to hospital yesterday, following a crash in Grange, West Waterford.

The male motorcyclists were injured in the collision on the N25 at around 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday).

They were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí in Dungarvan say investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com