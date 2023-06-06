Play Button
Play Button
Waterford News

Watch: Dolphin pod spotted along Waterford city stretch of the River Suir

Watch: Dolphin pod spotted along Waterford city stretch of the River Suir
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A small pod of dolphins have been spotted along a stretch of the River Suir opposite Waterford city.

The below footage captures what appears to be two dolphins breaking the river's surface directly opposite Waterford's North Quays development.

Though not yet confirmed by experts, the species appears to be a common dolphin.

There are further reports of the pod and seals being spotted slightly further downstream at Waterford Castle.


According to local fishermen, it is highly unusual for dolphins to be spotted so far upstream - in fact, this is the first time Beat has reported such an occurrence in the South East.
Advertisement

The Irish Whale and Dolphin group say that the common dolphin is the "most regularly sighted and stranded Irish dolphin species. Since 2011 a sixfold increase in the number of strandings has occurred from typically 20 – 40 strandings per year to the latest record set in 2018 at 118. The cause of this increased mortality is currently unknown."

Now that they're in Deise territory, could these dolphins sound a little like John Mullane?

Crazy as it sounds, dolphins swimming off the coast of Wales have been found to have their own distinct 'Welsh' accent.

Pods swimming around Cardigan Bay were found to speak faster than those in the rest of the world.

Advertisement

Experts on the BBC nature series Wonders of the Celtic Deep' made the discovery during a study of 240 bottlenose dolphins.

They found their whistles had a unique regional signature made at a higher frequency than other pods around Britain and Ireland.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Tipperary News 1

'Help me': Voice of ghost recorded at Tipperary castle stuns paranormal experts

 By Robbie Byrne
Life 2

'Hidden gem' Waterford beach ranked among top 10 in Ireland

 By Cillian Doyle
Sport 3

Jim Crawford names Ireland U21 squad for friendlies in Austria

 By Shaun Connolly
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement