Waterford bus catches fire on Dunmore Road

A Waterford bus went up in flames on the Dunmore Road this morning.

Two fire engines were at the scene where the Comeragh Coaches bus had caught fire.

Gardaí from the Waterford Garda Station confirmed to Beat News that they are aware of the incident, but do not know what caused it.

They also say they are unaware of any injuries at this time and that the blaze has successfully been extinguished.

Two Garda vehicles had been present earlier.

Traffic is free flowing in the area.

