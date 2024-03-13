Waterford crowned 'sweariest' city in Ireland

Waterford City has been crowned Ireland's 'sweariest' city.

New research done by Preply found that two-thirds of people from Waterford City swear regularly throughout the day.

However, the majority swear one or two times a day, with 2 per cent of those surveyed using 10 swear words a day.

The survey found over half of Ireland swears regularly.

When it comes to taboo situations, over half of those surveyed said they were least likely to swear in front of children.

Other situations were at work (32 per cent) and in front of elders (32 per cent).

On the other end of the scale, 50 per cent of Galway residents curse daily.

Those aged 16 to 34 were the generation who swore the most at 65 per cent.

And at just 38 per cent, those over 55 were the least likely to swear daily.

