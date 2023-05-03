Play Button
Waterford Gardaí investigate discovery of man's body at house

Robbie Byrne
Gardaí in Waterford are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body at a house in the city.

The body of the man, aged in his mid-sixties, was discovered after Gardaí responded to a phone call by a concerned friend based in the UK who hadn't heard from the individual since March last.

At around lunchtime yesterday, Tuesday, May 2nd, emergency services gained entry to what is believed to be the individual's home on the Cork Road in Waterford city.

It is understood that Gardaí are not currently treating the death as suspicious, however, the results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

A file is also being prepared for the coroner and an inquest will follow at a later undetermined date.

