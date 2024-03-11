Waterford man wins almost €300k on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?'

A 28 year old man from Stradbally, Co.Waterford has just won £250,000 (circa €293,000) on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?'

Ger Crowley, a Post Doctoral Researcher in neuroscience, appeared on the hit ITV game show with Jeremy Clarkson, on Sunday March 10th.

Ger told Michelle on Bring the Beat that he did not expect to win such a large sum of money:

"I thought £64,000 would have been an amazing amount of money. I got to the £32,000 mark and hadn't used any lifelines. I was really happy to set my safety net at £64,000. That was the point where I got a really difficult question and had to use three of my lifelines. I was very relieved to get to that point."

Viewers found Ger's knowledge incredibly impressive. According to Wales Online, fans were even suggesting the Waterford man should become the next 'Chaser'

Ger currently lives in London and his journey to £250k actually began three years ago. "First of all I was involved in a feeder show called 'Fastest Finger First.' That was in 2021. Then in 2022 they called me back for the actual show."

Ger told Michelle that Sunday night's show was actually recorded for television in February 2023, meaning he had to keep his lucrative prize a secret for over a year. "So I was able to tell very close family, but we signed non-disclosure agreements and everything, it was all hush hush."

Ger is also not entitled to receive his winnings until next month, a whole 14 months after his time in the hot seat. "The money doesn't come in until he show has aired, I still don't get it for a month."

Ger will celebrate his win with his partner, Aoife, from Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary. "We'd really like to travel down to Australia and New Zealand, we have a lot of friends and relatives who moved out there."

Michelle asked Ger if he had any frivolous plans in mind, and he did allude to one silly idea. "The first thing I think I'm gonna buy is a packet of chewing gum, when the money comes in. Just to say the first purchase with my £250,000 was some Extra spearmint gum.

