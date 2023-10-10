Waterford plans to ring bells at 11/11/11 to show solidarity with Ukraine

The Bishop of Waterford wants bells to ring across the continent at 11:11 on November 11th to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinane wants the bells to chime for 11 minutes in an effort to silence the war in Ukraine.

That's according to a story in this week's Muster Express.

The peace initiative is said to be an answer to the Pope's request for more creativity in responding to the conflict.

There are four people behind the idea and they believe it does have global potential.

Inna Kuzmenko, Rita Lacey, and Michael Power approached Bishop "Phonsie" with their plan.

They chose November 11th as the proposed date as it coincides with the day that World War 1 ended.

The group have received support from both Russian and Ukrainian Church members in Waterford.

Both gathered in the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity on Saturday. Children rang bells as a symbol of unity.

Bishop Cullinan proposed the idea to the Irish Bishops' Autimn 2023 General Meeting.

He will also be drafting a letter to the Papal Nuncio, asking President Michael D. Higgins to ring the bell in the Áras a Uachtaráin gardens as well.

A similar initiative took place in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Cullinan rng church bells on St Patrick's Day of that year to show social solidarity and encouragement.

