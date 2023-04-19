Waterford's Apple Market set to be transformed with stunning roof terrace

Talk about beer garden goals! Waterford's Apple Market is set to be transformed into the perfect summer spot.

Waterford's Causeway Group have been granted permission to construct an expansive roof terrace/beer garden and merge two premises in the popular nightlife-focused square.

The Waterford News and Star reports that the group applied for material alterations to Number 63 John Street, which is a protected structure, last July.

The application also includes a change of use from retail to restaurant/café. As both 63 and 64 John Street are quite small, permission was also requested to join the two together.

Planning was also sought to alter The Vault café (Number 64). Numbers 63 and 64 are already used together, with 63 acting as a storage area for the café.

The application included plans to create a roof terrace, a two-storey extension, and a covered outdoor seating area.

Specific requirements

The planning authority requested more information from Causeway Group, which they received on March 13th.

Planning permission was granted under 13 conditions, one of which was in relation to the outdoor seating area.

It must be located to the front and side of The Vault café and not extend to the public footpath or road.

Certain requirements are also in place regarding work that will be carried out on the shopfront.

This is in order to respect and not "visually compete with the historic brick facades" and to ensure "the integrity of the protected structure and the architectural heritage" are maintained.

Because of this, a proposed brick finish of 64 is also not allowed.

A qualified archaeologist must be involved in all site works and groundwork that will be carried out during the development.

Causeway Group

Causeway Group has already established itself in Waterford, being the developer behind a huge number of commercial, hospitality, and residential properties.

It currently operates well-known bar and restaurant establishments in the city such as The Factory, The Woodman, and Pinks.

The Causeway Group also has six different residential properties in Waterford including Railway Square, Ozier View Park, and Adelphi Wharf Suites.