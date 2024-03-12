Waterford's Finn Ryan first to experience new Lego Bricktionary exhibit

Waterford native Finn Ryan was the first person to visit the new Lego Bricktionary exhibit in Dublin.

The Lego fan appeared on The Late Late Toy Show in 2021, where he shared his love for the toy.

The exhibit features over one million Lego bricks, made up of huge models of wildlife, fashion and spaceships.

Bricktionary has travelled all around the world and landed in Dublin over the weekend.

Finn, who shared that his love for Lego started in hospital while he was fighting cancer, was the first child to visit the exhibition;

“It is amazing, I was so excited to come here because I really love Lego. I can’t believe I was the first to get in. There is so much to see and it’s just so cool. I’ve never seen so many amazing Lego creations in one place. From life-size trees to Willy Wonka recreations, I can’t wait to try and recreate some of these myself”.

Finn says he 'can't wait to come back again!'

The exhibit runs until mid-May, with tickets starting from €12.

