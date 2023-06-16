Play Button
Waterford News

Well-known Waterford car dealer named on Revenue’s tax defaulter list

The settlement followed a Revenue Audit Case on Edmond's company. Photo by InstaWalli:
Robbie Byrne
A well-known Waterford city businessman and car dealer has reached a significant settlement with Revenue.

Edmond (Eddie) Garry of Kilcaragh House, Williamstown, Waterford city has paid €100,556 to Revenue for under declaration of VAT.

The total sum fined consisted of €62,398 of unpaid tax, €19,439 of interest and €18,719 in penalties.

The settlement followed a Revenue Audit Case on Edmond's company.

Revenue recently published its list of tax defaulters in respect of the period January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023.

The list is published in Iris Oifigiúil, in two parts, with part two, under which Mr Garry’s case falls, relating to: “Persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full.”

Companies in Carlow, Tipperary and Wexford are also featured on the list.

19 such cases were published, with €7.3 million the total settlement amount in these cases.

