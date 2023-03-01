Play Button
Huge fire in Wexford General Hospital

Huge fire in Wexford General Hospital
Jayde Maher
A fire has broken out in Wexford General Hospital.

Gardaí have told Beat News that they believe it is on the second floor and is very serious.

They have asked that anyone in the area keep all windows and door closed.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

There are five fire engines at the scene, and all Garda vehicles in Wexford are on route.

People in the area have taken to social media to share photos and videos of the fire.

More to follow. 

