A man has died after getting into difficulty at a Wexford beach.

The 80-year-old had been swimming at Currlocloe when he got into difficulty.

Members of the public rushed to help and removed him from the water.

Emergency services attended the scene but the man could not be saved.

Advertisement

It's understood he is not from Wexford and was visiting the area with family.

More to follow

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.