Armed Gardaí called to Wexford estate as armed men brawl in daylight

Armed Gardaí were called to defuse an astonishing scene in Wexford Town yesterday (Monday, July 31) as armed and masked men brawled in the middle of the street in broad daylight.

Carrying riot shields, the Gardaí were accompanied by uniformed officers and detectives as the disturbing scenes broke out in Belvedere Grove shortly after 5.30 p.m.

The Independent reports that masked men were seen chasing an individual through the estate, carrying steel bats and iron bars.

The situation escalated to a stand-off, with one man facing the group as children watched nearby. After approximately 30 minutes of disturbance, Gardaí arrived in large numbers.

The report states that officers focused on one house in particular, with an individual approaching to hurl abuse and shout “Sher shoot then, go on!”

The man in his 30s was arrested and brought to Wexford Garda station. He is due to appear before the courts.

A Garda source said, “The Armed Support Unit lads were called in then as a precaution, which is standard practice when any weapons are involved.

"A full investigation into the matter is ongoing. We’re currently working to try to establish what sparked this incident, but it can be hard to get cooperation in cases like this at times from the parties involved.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and aid with their investigation.

It has been suggested that drug use and anti-social behaviour have been an issue in an otherwise peaceful area.

This was confirmed by local Wexford councillor Tom Forde, who stated that he is regularly receiving reports of disturbances and anti-social behaviour in the estate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

