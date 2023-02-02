Play Button
Wexford News

Body of missing mother recovered from River Slaney in Co. Wexford

Body of missing mother recovered from River Slaney in Co. Wexford
Slaney Search and Rescue, Facebook
Robbie Byrne
The body of a woman who had been reported missing has been recovered from the River Slaney outside Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

A search operation to help locate the woman had been ongoing since 7 pm on Monday, January 30th.

Members of the Gardaí received assistance from Slaney Search and Rescue during the recovery operation.

Her body was located on Tuesday afternoon south of Enniscorthy town.

The woman is understood to have been a mother aged in her 50s who lived in Enniscorthy.

Gardaí are currently treating the matter as a tragic incident.

A post-mortem examination is set to be conducted at University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

More in Wexford News
