Charming end-of-terrace home in the heart of Wexford on sale for €195,000

The last of the summer rays may have left Ireland and headed for the heatwaves of mainland Europe, but whether the sun is shining or it’s raining cats and dogs, this charming end-of-terrace home in the heart of Bunclody town in Co. Wexford is the perfect place for your family to settle down and enjoy the last few weeks of summer.

The rear garden of this property presents a well-maintained lawn and stone paved steps that lead to the top of the garden. Its private rear entrance and ivy-covered stone walls truly make it seem like your very own secret garden!

Perfect for any avid gardener, this ‘secret garden’ features beautiful, raised beds that are filled with colourful flowers, shrubs and plants. In the summertime, it is brimming with colour, making it the perfect place for a family to enjoy an outdoor lunch surrounded by nature.

Finally, the garden features a secure workshop/shed - perfect for the modern handyperson to use for mechanical work or fun projects with the kids!

The interior of the house is no less charming. The spacious living room boasts an open fireplace that spreads a cosy warmth through the room on chilly days, making it the perfect spot to curl up with a good book. The entire room fills with natural light from the front-facing window, which always makes it feel bright and open.

The elegant dining room greets you upon entering through the back door, followed by the fully-fitted sunlit kitchen featuring a lovely corner with a breakfast bar. Upstairs there are two spacious double bedrooms, one of which includes beautifully carved built-in wardrobes for storage. The downstairs of the property also features a third double bedroom. The creamy, polished bathroom is not only fitted with a walk-in shower but also with a large bath that would be perfect for a peaceful spa night at home.