Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Cocaine worth almost €900,000 seized in Wexford

Jayde Maher
Cocaine worth almost 900 thousand euro has been seized at Rosslare Europort in Wexford.

The 12-and-a-half kilo seizure was made when Revenue officers stopped and searched a freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from France.

A man in his 50s was arrested and is being questioned at a garda station in County Wexford.

Investigations are ongoing.

This is the second incident in the space of a week that drugs have been seized from a ferry coming from France at Rosslare Europort.

Revenue seized drugs worth over €4 million.

Officers discovered cannabis herb and resin in a cargo shipment at Rosslare Port.

A man in his 30s was arrested by Gardaí in Wexford but has since been released without charge.

Investigations in relation to this seizure are also ongoing.

