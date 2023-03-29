Diversions in place as truck and car collide on busy Wexford road

A crash has happened on the N11 outside Oylegate in County Wexford.

It's believed a car and a truck collided this morning, blocking both sides of the road.

It is understood the lorry has overturned.

I’m told there’s a crash at Ferrycarrig, outside #Wexford. Emergency services are at the scene and there’s substantial tailbacks. — Pádraig Byrne (@byrne_padraig) March 29, 2023

A casualty has been reported, however, the severity of their injuries has yet to be confirmed.

Emergency services are currently attending the scene and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

More to follow...