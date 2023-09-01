Do not swim notice at two Wexford beaches

A 'Do not swim' notice has been put in place for two Wexford beaches.

Duncannon Beach as well as St. Helens Beach were put under the notice earlier today.

According to Wexford County Council, "testing showed elevated levels for Intestinal enterococci bacteria."

In a statement, Wexford County Council said samples from the two beaches were taken today and are expected back on Sunday 3rd September. When bathing water samples return, the 'do not swim' notice will be reviewed.

You can check the water quality of any of Ireland's beaches here.

