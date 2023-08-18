Play Button
"Do not swim" notice for popular Wexford beach

Rachael Dunphy
A "Do not swim" notice has been issued for a popular beach in County Wexford.

Testing of bathing water at Carne Beach showed elevated levels of E. Coli and Inestial enterococci bacteria.

In a statement from Wexford County Council, they said "Following consultation with the HSE, it is necessary to issue “Do not swim” warning notices at the above beach in accordance with the Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008 and in the interest of public health."

More samples of the bathing water were taken today, Friday, with results expected on Saturday, August 19th. The "Do not swim" notice will then be reviewed.

Wexford County Council also say their Environmental Technical Team are investigating the matter.

To check the water quality at your local beach, click here.

