Do Not Swim notice issued to popular Wexford beach

A Do Not Swim notice has been issued to Duncannon Beach in Co. Wexford.

It's come from Wexford County Council which conducted tests on the water as part of their normal monitoring process.

It found that there were elevated levels of bacteria, but it is not declared what kind.

Following consultation with the HSE, the Council found it necessary to issue the “Do Not Swim” notice at Duncannon Beach.

It's in accordance with the Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008 and in the interest of public health.

Further samples are being taken today and results are expected on Saturday, the 9th of September.

The notice will then be reviewed.

The Council’s Environmental Technical Team are investigating the matter and further updates will be issued via the Council’s website.

More information on bathing water quality can be found at www.beaches.ie.

