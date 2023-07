Gardaí are at the scene of a crash in Wexford Town.

It happened at about 10:20 am this morning (Tuesday) near the Whitford House Hotel.

It's understood a Garda car collided with another vehicle.

The civilian driver was taken to University Hospital Waterford, but their injuries are believed to be minor.

