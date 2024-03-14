Fleadh Cheoil on the hunt for homes in Wexford

The organisers of this year's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann are on the hunt for homes in Wexford this summer.

Around half a million people are expected to visit the festival this summer.

This year's Fleadh takes place from August 4th to 11th in Wexford Town.

The event's organisers are asking the people of Wexford and further afield to offer their spare rooms and homes.

Cllr. Maura Bell, the Fleadh's accommodation chair, said they're looking for accommodation 'everywhere':

We know we'll have to go beyond the county. We'll be looking to our county neighbours to help and assist in this accommodation callout as well. So don't worry, if you think you're 40, 50 or even 60km away, people will travel.

With many hotels and B&Bs already fully booked, people with spare rooms are being encouraged to rent them to visitors.

There's high demand for full properties, with many families travelling across the country to the Fleadh.

With less than five months to go, Bell says there's a lot of work going on in the background:

We're absolutely delighted to have it visit us. I don't think we'll actually realise what will hit us on the 4th of August to the 11th this year... As we'd say in Wexford, 'Bring it on', and we'll be ready for you, and we will be opening our arms and welcoming everybody.

As well as accommodation, Wexford people are being asked to volunteer at this year's festival.

They're on the hunt for stewards, photographers and ambassadors to volunteer.

If you'd like to rent a room or a house for this year's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, you can find out more here.

