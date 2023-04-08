Funeral of Wexford's Fiadh O'Connor is to take place today

The funeral of four-year-old Fiadh O’Connor will take place in Co Wexford today, Saturday, April 8th.

Fiadh, from Kilbride, The Ballagh, near Enniscorthy, had terminal cancer and was reposed at her home from midday until 8 pm yesterday.

Her parents, Laura and Rory, shared their heartbreaking death notice via rip.ie.

"It is with the saddest of hearts we share that our beautiful, precious Fiadh passed away peacefully at home days before her 5th birthday, cared for by her loving family, after an illness so bravely borne," it reads.

"She died in her Mammy’s arms, holding her Daddy’s hand surrounded by love, with Páidí and all of her favourite people close by.

"We will miss her forever but take comfort that she died at home, where she belongs and was looked after with love by her aunties.

"Fiadh was an amazing, clever, kind, fun and most treasured and loved child. She captured everyone’s hearts. Fiadh was so brave throughout her illness and she approached every day with resilience and strength, more than we will ever know in our lifetime."

Fiadh is survived by her parents, her younger brother Páidí and her extended family, who have recognised the tremendous courage that she possessed.

Her passing has been met with tremendous sadness in the community, with an outpouring of condolences submitted via rip.ie.

A family from the Ballagh wrote: "Sending our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of beautiful Fiadh. She has touched the lives of many people she has never met including ourselves and she will never be forgotten. Rest in peace little angel xxx."

While a post from a family in Clare reads: "Deepest condolences on the loss of your beautiful little girl. Watch over your Mammy and Daddy and little Brother precious Angel. Rest in Peace."

Fiadh's family had spent several weeks publically "begging" for assistance for their daughter, having previously been told that palliative care was unavailable because of their location in the South.

Following a public plea and backing from the wider public, they were granted an HSE package to provide end-of-life care at their home.

Fiadh's funeral mass will take place at St John the Baptist Church, The Ballagh, at noon today.

Her family have requested donations, if desired, to the national children’s cancer charity 'Aoibheann’s Pink Tie' in "Fiadh’s memory", in place of flowers.

Those unable to attend the funeral can join online at the following Link.