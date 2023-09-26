Gardaí and military involved in major drug operation in Wexford

The Defence Forces, garda units, and the Irish Coast Guard are involved in a major operation in Wexford.

It is understood that a boat has been damaged after running aground.

It is also understood that a Garda drug unit is involved in the operation and two people are assisting investigators with their enquiries.

As the Irish Examiner reports, it is believed the boat was carrying a large consignment of cocaine and that it had left Castletownbere port before getting into difficulty.

Advertisement

A rescue operation that lasted several hours led to the rescue of the two men in a multiagency exercise involving the Coastguard, the RNLI, gardaí, and the navy.

The two men, who are foreign nationals, were winched from the trawler onto a naval vessel and taken to safety.

It is believed the trawler was already on the radar of gardaí and the navy, who were tracking the vessel as it progressed along the south and southeast coast.

On Monday evening, a spokeswoman said gardaí were engaged in a “live operation”.

Advertisement

The Defence Forces described its response as ongoing.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.