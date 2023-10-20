Play Button
Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Wexford teenager

Jim Bob McDonagh
Dayna Kearney
Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager in County Wexford.

17-year-old Jim Bob McDonagh was last seen in Wexford Town last Sunday afternoon.

He's described as being around 5 foot 10 in height with a stocky build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

When last seen, Jim Bob was wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

