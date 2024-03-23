Gardaí appeal for information on missing Wexford man

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Wexford man.

43-year-old Jason Hammett is missing from his home in Gorey.

He was last seen at the Central Bus Station in Dublin City Centre on Monday, March 17th.

Jason is described as being around 5 foot 8 in height, with a medium build.

He is bald and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Jason's whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.

