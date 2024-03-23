Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Wexford man

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Wexford man
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Wexford man.

43-year-old Jason Hammett is missing from his home in Gorey.

He was last seen at the Central Bus Station in Dublin City Centre on Monday, March 17th.

Jason is described as being around 5 foot 8 in height, with a medium build.

Advertisement

He is bald and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Jason's whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Saturday Sport: John O'Shea takes charge of Ireland for first time

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of son

 By Beat News
News 3

Two men arrested in connection with Creeslough explosion released without charge

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement