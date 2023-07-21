Gardaí appeal for witnesses following hit-and-run in Wexford

Gardaí in Gorey are appealing for assistance following a suspected hit and run on Thursday ( July 20) night.

A person was struck by a vehicle in the town, and the driver failed to remain at the scene.

The incident occurred between midnight and 1 am at North Parade on Hollyfort Road, leaving Gorey.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital for medical assistance, and the road will remain closed until later this morning as a thorough examination of the scene is carried out.

Gardaí are asking anyone in the area at the time or anyone who may have been travelling in the area with dashcam footage to get in touch.

You can contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9421222.

