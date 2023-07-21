Play Button
Play Button
Wexford News

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following hit-and-run in Wexford

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following hit-and-run in Wexford
Garda appeal for assistance in hit-and-run
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in Gorey are appealing for assistance following a suspected hit and run on Thursday ( July 20) night.

A person was struck by a vehicle in the town, and the driver failed to remain at the scene.

The incident occurred between midnight and 1 am at North Parade on Hollyfort Road, leaving Gorey.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital for medical assistance, and the road will remain closed until later this morning as a thorough examination of the scene is carried out.

Advertisement

Gardaí are asking anyone in the area at the time or anyone who may have been travelling in the area with dashcam footage to get in touch.

You can contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9421222.

More to Follow

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Gardaí seek help in tracing missing Waterford boy

 By Jayde Maher
News 2

Dublin businesses call for 'aggressive' behaviour to be tackled following serious assault

 By Beat News
News 3

Gardaí investigating two assaults that left men in critical condition

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement