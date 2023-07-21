Gardaí investigating two assaults that left men in critical condition

Gardaí are investigating two separate assaults that left two men in critical condition.

A man aged in his 30s was assaulted in Galway in the early hours of Thursday morning, while in Dublin, a man in his 50s was attacked in the city centre late on Wednesday night.

Gardaí have launched two separate appeals - the first concerns an assault in Dublin city centre that happened on Talbot Street on Wednesday night.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 10.40 pm when several individuals attacked an American tourist.

The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has promised a response to “thuggery in our streets” following an attack on a US tourist in Dublin city centre which left him with life-changing injuries. https://t.co/ZI0RBTTYEC — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) July 21, 2023

In the second incident, a man in his 30s remains in critical condition following an assault in Galway in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The attack happened on Dominick Street in Galway City at approximately 2.30 am.

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

One sad lowlife filming the incident can be heard saying ‘what a life’ about an attack that has left one man fighting for hishttps://t.co/x7S90ACiFj — Galway Beo (@GalwayBeoOnline) July 21, 2023

As reported by Galwaybeo.ie a video is circulating that shows two men attacking the victim in the horrific incident.

One man can be seen climbing on top of his stomach, before unleashing a flurry of punches.

Gardaí have advised that investigations into the incidents are ongoing and have appealed for witnesses of either incident to come forward.

They also urge road users to make any footage, including dash cam recordings, available to aid in Gardaí investigation.

Written by James Cox and Shaun Connolly, Beat

