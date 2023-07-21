Play Button
Gardaí investigating two assaults that left men in critical condition

Gardaí investigating two assaults that left men in critical condition
Gardaí are investigating two assaults
Gardaí are investigating two separate assaults that left two men in critical condition.

A man aged in his 30s was assaulted in Galway in the early hours of Thursday morning, while in Dublin, a man in his 50s was attacked in the city centre late on Wednesday night.

Gardaí have launched two separate appeals - the first concerns an assault in Dublin city centre that happened on Talbot Street on Wednesday night.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 10.40 pm when several individuals attacked an American tourist.

The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

In the second incident, a man in his 30s remains in critical condition following an assault in Galway in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The attack happened on Dominick Street in Galway City at approximately 2.30 am.

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

As reported by Galwaybeo.ie a video is circulating that shows two men attacking the victim in the horrific incident.

One man can be seen climbing on top of his stomach, before unleashing a flurry of punches.

Gardaí have advised that investigations into the incidents are ongoing and have appealed for witnesses of either incident to come forward.

They also urge road users to make any footage, including dash cam recordings, available to aid in Gardaí investigation.

Written by James Cox and Shaun Connolly, Beat

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

