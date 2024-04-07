Play Button
Gardaí are appealing for help in locating teenager missing in Wexford

Dayna Kearney
Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing in County Wexford.

17-year-old Anne Connors was last seen in New Ross yesterday afternoon.

She's described as 5 foot 3 in height, of slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Anne was wearing a black jacket, a skirt, and black Converse runners, and was carrying a pink bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.

