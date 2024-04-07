Gardaí are appealing for help in locating teenager missing in Wexford

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing in County Wexford.
17-year-old Anne Connors was last seen in New Ross yesterday afternoon.
She's described as 5 foot 3 in height, of slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Anne was wearing a black jacket, a skirt, and black Converse runners, and was carrying a pink bag.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.
