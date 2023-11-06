Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Gardaí seek help in finding missing Wexford man

Gardaí seek help in finding missing Wexford man
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are seeking help in finding a 30-year-old Wexford man.

John Roche has been missing from his home in Clonard since yesterday.

He's roughly 5 foot 11 inches and of a stocky build with brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, John was wearing dark blue jeans with a white belt, a black t-shirt, black runners and a long green jacket with fur on the collar

Advertisement

Gardaí and John's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on John's whereabouts are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Tipperary GAA star and former Miss Ireland announce they are expecting

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Pharmacists will be able to extend prescriptions to 12 months under new measure

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Elton John’s Aids charity launches Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Marmite

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement