Gardaí seek help in finding missing Wexford man

Gardaí are seeking help in finding a 30-year-old Wexford man.

John Roche has been missing from his home in Clonard since yesterday.

He's roughly 5 foot 11 inches and of a stocky build with brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, John was wearing dark blue jeans with a white belt, a black t-shirt, black runners and a long green jacket with fur on the collar

Gardaí and John's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on John's whereabouts are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

