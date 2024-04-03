Gardaí seeking help in finding girl missing in New Ross

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Anne Connors, who has been reported missing from New Ross, Co. Wexford since this morning.

Anne is described as approximately 5 foot 3 inches tall with a slim build, blonde hair, and blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket and grey top. Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding Anne's whereabouts, please contact New Ross Garda Station at 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.