Play Button
Play Button
Wexford News

Girl (15) missing from Wexford

Girl (15) missing from Wexford
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Wexford girl, Scarlet Bright.

She has been missing from the Gorey area since Friday, April 14th.

Scarlet is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a thin build, red hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Scarlet was wearing a black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms, and white runners.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Scarlet's whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 0539430690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

Countries with largest average penis size revealed

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 2

Funeral details of 'talented and much adored' rally driver Craig Breen

 By Beat News
Win 3

WIN CASH: ChaRadio on Beat Drive

 By Darren Rice
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement