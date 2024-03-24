Man (40s) dies in road traffic collision in Wexford

A man has died in a road traffic collision in Co. Wexford.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal single-vehicle collision involving an articulated lorry that occurred at around 10:15 am this morning (Sunday).

It happened on the N30 at Clonroche in County Wexford.

The driver and sole occupant of the lorry, a man in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The N30 at Clonroche is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for several hours as Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

Local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling on the N30 in the Clonroche area between 10:00 am and 10:30 am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

