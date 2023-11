A 70-year-old man has died in a workplace accident in County Wexford.

The fatal accident occurred on a premises in the Ballyfad area of Co. Wexford at around 11 am on Wednesday morning.

The man's body was removed from the scene and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The Coroner has been notified and The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also been notified.

