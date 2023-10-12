Man assaulted in Tesco car park in Wexford

A man was assaulted in the Tesco car park in Wexford Town just over a week ago.

Gardaí received a report of an incident of assault that occurred at roughly 11 pm on the 3rd of October.

One man aged in his 50s was brought to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of injuries.

It's understood they are serious injuries to his face.

Another man aged in his 40s was arrested and has since been charged.

He appeared before a sitting on Gorey District Court at approximately 6 pm on the 6th of October.

