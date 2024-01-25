New jobs announced for Wexford tech company

New jobs have been announced for Co. Wexford.

40 new jobs are on the way at tech company Scurri.

Based in Wexford town, Scurri is a delivery management platform that optimizes the ordering, shipping, and delivery process in shopping online.

The latest job announcement coincides with the opening of a new office space in the town today (January 25th).

The brand new hub will be operational for 100 workers and is based on Selskar Street.

The new headquarters will support the planned expansion across Europe.

The tech firm says it plans to hire 40 people for the upcoming vacancies over the next two years.

The tech company says that their work is essentially next-generation delivery management software and it puts retailers back in control.

The company says last year they carried 100 million deliveries.

The global software provider recently announced that it was officially recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland in 2023.

It was their fifth consecutive year to be named as a top Irish workplace.

Rory O’Connor, CEO and Founder of Scurri said: "Over the past few years, the eCommerce industry has had to deal with a particularly challenging path, with many obstacles along the way.

"I am pleased to note that despite this, Scurri continues to lead the industry and offer an exciting work environment for everyone within our company.

"Our culture is a vital component of our business, and one that I am particularly proud of as we continue to navigate the ever-evolving eCommerce sector."

"It is important to stay committed to creating an environment in which our high performance teams can drive innovation and flourish,” added Heather Reynolds, Chief People Officer.

