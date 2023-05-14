Play Button
Wexford News

Over half a million worth of drugs seized in Wexford

Over half a million worth of drugs seized in Wexford
Dayna Kearney
€660,000 of cannabis drugs have been seized in Co. Wexford. 

Gardaí conducted a search operation at a premises in Enniscorthy on Friday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m., a joint search operation was conducted by the Wexford Divisional Drug Unit and National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau with assistance from Enniscorthy District Detective Unit. During the course of this search, Gardaí discovered 33kgs of cannabis with an estimated street value of €660,000 (subject to analysis). No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which Garda Commissioner Drew Harris launched on 2nd July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, and local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale, and supply of controlled drugs.

