Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Pedestrian (80s) dies in Wexford crash

Pedestrian (80s) dies in Wexford crash
Garda crime scene, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man in his 80s has died in County Wexford following a road traffic collision.

The incident occurred in the townland of Aske, outside Gorey at approximately 7:30 pm yesterday evening.

The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The male pedestrian's body was removed from the scene and brought to University Hospital Waterford.

A post-mortem will take place in due course.

Advertisement

The scene of the collision is being preserved for a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Garda in Gorey are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the vicinity of Aske at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Keep up to date with all of the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Oscar Pistorius to be released on 5th January, authorities say.

 By Andy Whelan
Life 2

The health hazards of holding in a poo according to experts

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Life 3

Bring your dog to Santa Paws in the South East

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement