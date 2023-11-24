Pedestrian (80s) dies in Wexford crash

A man in his 80s has died in County Wexford following a road traffic collision.

The incident occurred in the townland of Aske, outside Gorey at approximately 7:30 pm yesterday evening.

The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The male pedestrian's body was removed from the scene and brought to University Hospital Waterford.

A post-mortem will take place in due course.

Advertisement

The scene of the collision is being preserved for a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Garda in Gorey are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the vicinity of Aske at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Keep up to date with all of the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.