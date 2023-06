Three vehicles have been involved in a crash just outside of New Ross.

Gardaí confirmed to Beat News that one male is injured, but not badly.

The crash happened by the Hillside Bar and the road has now closed.

People are being asked to avoid the area where possible as there is a build-up of traffic.

Gardaí are at the scene and ambulances and the fire service are on the way.

