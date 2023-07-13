Play Button
Play Button
Wexford News

Two Wexford businesses rammed by jeep in same night

Two Wexford businesses rammed by jeep in same night
Image: Damage to Joyce's of Wexford
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Wexford storefront was rammed in by a Jeep last weekend as four hooded individuals burgled the premises.

Joyce's of Wexford received extensive damage to its entrance in the early hours of Saturday morning but the thieves only managed to steal some fake display phones as the security system audio scared them off.

Gardaí arrived at the scene a short time later, however, the thieves had already fled the scene.

The burglars had two cars with them as well as the Land Rover Discovery which they left behind when they fled the premises.

Advertisement

The jeep was confiscated by Gardaí and a technical examination was carried out.

The Land Rover is believed to have been stolen earlier in the day when a commercial premises in Newbawn, Co. Wexford was also rammed the same night.

Joyce's opened for business as usual at 9 am on Saturday morning despite the incident only happening at around 2:15 am. The front of the store was boarded up and customers entered through a side door instead.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

House in Wexford village exploded yesterday

 By Jayde Maher
News 2

Waterford TD expresses concern about aggression toward politicians outside Oireachtas

 By Beat News
Sport 3

League of Ireland First Division preview: South East sides away from home

 By Shaun Connolly
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement