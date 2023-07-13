Two Wexford businesses rammed by jeep in same night

A Wexford storefront was rammed in by a Jeep last weekend as four hooded individuals burgled the premises.

Joyce's of Wexford received extensive damage to its entrance in the early hours of Saturday morning but the thieves only managed to steal some fake display phones as the security system audio scared them off.

Gardaí arrived at the scene a short time later, however, the thieves had already fled the scene.

The burglars had two cars with them as well as the Land Rover Discovery which they left behind when they fled the premises.

The jeep was confiscated by Gardaí and a technical examination was carried out.

The Land Rover is believed to have been stolen earlier in the day when a commercial premises in Newbawn, Co. Wexford was also rammed the same night.

Joyce's opened for business as usual at 9 am on Saturday morning despite the incident only happening at around 2:15 am. The front of the store was boarded up and customers entered through a side door instead.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

