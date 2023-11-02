Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Water out in Wexford as repairs to burst main begin

Water out in Wexford as repairs to burst main begin
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Those living in and around Wexford Town will be affected by a water outage and low water pressure again today.

It's because the repairs to last week's burst main have begun.

Those in the Mulgannon, Coolcots, Barntown Clonard, Townparks, Whitemill, Whiterock, and Clonard areas are to be affected.

Work on the Coolcots Reservoir to underway at 2 am and is expected to last until 10 am tomorrow.

Advertisement

Uisce Éireann has asked that people allow two or three hours for the water to fully return following the work.

An alternative water supply will be available at Clonard Church, Cluain Dara, Clonard Village, Ferndale until 10 am on November 5th.

As a precautionary measure, people are asked to bring their own sterilised containers to collect water or else to boil the water before using it.

If you would like an update on the situation, head to the Usice Éireann website and enter the reference code "WEX00069912."

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Storm Ciarán: Extension of flood payment scheme to be considered by Cabinet

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Carabao Cup: Quarterfinal draw confirmed, Liverpool welcome West Ham

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

Three teenagers charged in connection with alleged assault of 14-year-old in Sligo

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement